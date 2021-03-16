C/R: Suspected motorbike thief lynched at Awutu Beraku

Listen to article

A man believed to be in his thirties has been lynched after he stole a motorbike at Awutu Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The suspect believed to be a Nigerian has allegedly stolen many motorbikes at Awutu Beraku, Gomoa Akoti and its environs.

The owner of the motorbike (victim), Richard Nkansah told Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan that the suspect hired him to ride with him to a place, but while on the way the suspect dropped from behind and applied a pepper spray on his eyes making him go blind momentarily.

He continued that while writhing in pain, the suspect fled with the motorbike.

The victim said he then started screaming for help and had support from people who chased the suspect till he was arrested.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Command have launched investigations into the incident.

---kasapafm