ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.03.2021 Social News

C/R: Suspected motorbike thief lynched at Awutu Beraku

C/R: Suspected motorbike thief lynched at Awutu Beraku
Listen to article

A man believed to be in his thirties has been lynched after he stole a motorbike at Awutu Beraku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The suspect believed to be a Nigerian has allegedly stolen many motorbikes at Awutu Beraku, Gomoa Akoti and its environs.

The owner of the motorbike (victim), Richard Nkansah told Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan that the suspect hired him to ride with him to a place, but while on the way the suspect dropped from behind and applied a pepper spray on his eyes making him go blind momentarily.

He continued that while writhing in pain, the suspect fled with the motorbike.

The victim said he then started screaming for help and had support from people who chased the suspect till he was arrested.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Command have launched investigations into the incident.

---kasapafm

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
JB Danquah murder: Real killer is out there enjoying – Sexy Dondon to court
16.03.2021 | Social News
VIDEO: Tears flow for Apam teenagers burial
16.03.2021 | Social News
Supreme Court defers SALL Review Application to Wednesday
16.03.2021 | Social News
UCC engaging Dr Ali Sulley Gabass who is in jail for sodomy is a threat to children — Alumnus
16.03.2021 | Social News
Retain our DCE to continue his good works- Youth to Akufo-Addo
16.03.2021 | Social News
Heavy rainstorm at Wassa Ahyireso destroy school block, other properties
16.03.2021 | Social News
Covid-19: I’m recovering well – Ofori-Atta breaks silence
16.03.2021 | Social News
E/R: 246 patients detained at Eastern Regional Hospital for inability to settle medical bills
16.03.2021 | Social News
Nungua Mantse urges Supreme Court to bring finality to LGBTQI rights in Ghana
16.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

No events of blood clot linked to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vacci...
2 hours ago

Take urgent steps to contain risk of stranded oil in Ghana –...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line