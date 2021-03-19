Prof. Joseph E. Quansah and wife sponsors needy but brilliant students with scholarships

Listen to article

Giving back to society is an obligation some people feel compelled to do after God has blessed them. Giving to the less privileged ensures that as society grows, no one is left behind especially those who have the ability to study but don't have the means to pay for education.

Prof. Joseph E. Quansah and Dr. Elizabeth I. Quansah, who are Ghanaian-American couple residing in the United States of America, have been giving back to Ghanaian society to support the less privileged in our society.

Their nonprofit foundation, The Joseph and Elizabeth Quansah (JEQ) Foundation has been assisting needy but brilliant students to enroll in and complete various degree programs in several universities in Ghana for over a decade now.

This year, eight (8) students who are enrolled at various universities, including the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Takoradi Technical University (TTU); Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST); University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS); and University of Development Studies (UDS), were offered full scholarships that covered their full tuition, accommodation and laptops.

At last week’s presentation ceremony held at the KNUST in Kumasi, Dr. Emmanuel Quansah, the Ashanti Regional representative for JEQ Foundation presented laptops on behalf of the foundation to the three JEQ Foundation Scholars enrolled in various programs at KNUST.

He urges all the beneficiaries to take their studies very seriously as the only guarantee for them to continuing to benefit from the scholarship program.

Dr. Quansah emphasized that this was a lifetime opportunity that the students had all gotten and they needed to be grateful, work hard to also support other poor but excellent college students in Ghana.

All the three laptop beneficiaries from KNUST: Samual Enyan fourth year Economic student, Philip Nii Noi Nortey second year economic student and Seth Adjei Pepprah first year economic students thanked the foundation for their kind gesture and promised never to let them down. “We shall do our best, make the foundation proud and also support others in the future”.

The 2020 JEQ Foundation Scholarship recipients are: Samuel Enyan Sr, Economics student (KNUST), Philip Nii Noi Nortey, second year Political Science student (KNUST) and Seth Adjei Prempeh, first year Economic student (KNUST) and Hildagard Maisha Musah, third year Procurement Management student (TTU).

The rest are Thomas Benson, second year Chemistry with a minor in Biology student (UCC), Daniel Walker, first year Medical School Student (UCC), Kudjoe Manfred, second-year Medical School Student (UDS) and Millicent Yedu Acquah, first year Nursing student at University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS).

Special thank went to the JEQ Foundation’s Board of Directors, USA, cherished donors, (USA) and outstanding Ghanaian Representatives: Mrs. Christina Blankson, Western and Central Regions, Mr. Michael Nartey, Greater Accra and Northern Regions, Dr. Emmanuel Quansah, Ashanti Region, Mr. Patrick Nyarkoh, Accra, and to all volunteers, media partners and supporters.

For more information about Joseph and Elizabeth Quansah Foundation, please visit their website at:https:// www.jequansahfoundation.org/ or email:[email protected]