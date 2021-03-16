UCC engaging Dr Ali Sulley Gabass who is in jail for sodomy is a threat to children — Alumnus

Listen to article

The Bono Regional Director of the Department of Children, Mr George Yaw Ankamah has described as unfortunate the decision by the Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to engage incarcerated Dr Ali Sulley Gabass as one of its facilitators for its distance learning program at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

He said the decision is an attack on the hard-earned reputation of the institution and an affront to children.

Dr Ali Gabass who is currently serving a 25-year jail term for sodomizing a 16-year-old boy in 2015 and two others have been engaged by UCC to serve as a facilitator for its distance learning program at Nsawam Medium security prison.

It is based on this that Mr Ankamah, who is also an alumnus of the University criticised the school when he featured as a panelist on Suncity 97.1 FM’S Morning show, dubbed “Suncity Morning Drive” in Sunyani on Tuesday.

He wondered why a University that prides itself on high ethical and moral standards will compromise its integrity and engage the services of someone who has committed a crime as a facilitator.

He said Ghana was the first country to rectify UN Convention on the Rights of Children (UNCRC) in 1989 and therefore behoves on all state institutions including UCC to adhere to all state protocols on Children.

“Dr. Ali Gabass is a threat to Children on any day and therefore UCC engaging his services as a facilitator shall mean UCC validates any abuse on our Children,” he said.

He argues that, there are more qualified graduates looking for that opportunity to nurture students and sees no justification for UCC to engage someone who sodomized a 16-year-old boy as a facilitator.

Mr. Amponsah Tabiri, a Dental Surgeon Assistant with the Brong Regional Hospital in Sunyani added that someone who sodomised a minor should not be given the opportunity to even go near students.

“Sex offenders shouldn’t have the right to work for UCC no matter their knowledge, especially at the time the country is battling LGBTQ issues. I’m not against the reintegration of prisoners but a man who had sodomized under-age boy should not be allowed to get closer to students,” he lamented.