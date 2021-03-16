ModernGhanalogo

16.03.2021 Social News

Heavy rainstorm at Wassa Ahyireso destroy school block, other properties

Heavy rainstorm at Wassa Ahyireso destroy school block, other properties
A heavy rainstorm that hit Wassa Ahyireso in the Wassa Amenfi East District (WAEDA) of the Western Region has ripped off the roof of a three-unit classroom block.

The rains also affected many residents in the community destroying lots of properties including the Apostolic Church.

The Assembly Member for the Area, Mr Degor Banabas who visited the affected communities empathised with the affected residents.

He told the GNA that he had already informed the Wassa Amenfi East District Chief Executive, Madam Helena Appiah, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Directorate and other authorities in the District for the appropriate measures to be taken.

In the meantime, the NADMO officials in the District have visited the community to ascertain the degree of damage and how best to assist the victims.

---GNA

