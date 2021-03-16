ModernGhanalogo

16.03.2021

Kpone Methodist School cited for open defecation as pupils shit in bush
Pupils of Kpone Methodist 'A' Basic Schools do not have any functional place of convenience than to resort to open defecation in and around the school.

Mrs Juliana Asante, Headmistress of Kpone Methodist 'A' Basic School, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kpone near Tema that most of the pupils during teaching hours would ran into the nearby bush to attend to natures call a situation, which was unacceptable.

She said as a result of the open defecation, the stench that emanated from the bush, “is unbearable”.

She said the school authorities in 2019 lobbied Louis Dreyfus Company Limited who constructed a modern toilet facility for the school, but unfortunately due to unavailability of water it had not been put to use.

Mrs Asante explained that, it was an embarrassment for both teachers and pupils to attend to natures call through unaccustomed medium – in the bush.

She said the water challenges had also hindered the strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols especially the washing of hands under running water.

The headmistress expressed concern about the health implication of open defecation near the school, stressing that when the pupils continue to engage in open defecation, the outbreak of cholera was eminent with the onset of the rains.

She said the practices had also affected academic work, “as while you are teaching, a pupil will run into the nearby bush including girls to attend to nature's call”.

Mrs Asante therefore appealed to benevolent individuals and organizations to assist the school with a Polytank.

She also called on all stakeholders including the Kpone Municipal Education Directorate, community leaders, the Parent Teachers Association to pay critical attention to the issue.

The Kpone Methodist Basic A school has 500 pupils.

