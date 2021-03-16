ModernGhanalogo

16.03.2021 Social News

Covid-19: I’m recovering well – Ofori-Atta breaks silence

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta says his health condition is improving as he continues treatment in the USA.

Mr. Ofori-Atta attributes his recovery to the grace of God.

In a virtual post-budget forum organised by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the Finance Minister-designate said: “For me personally, I guess I would want to reiterate how merciful the Lord has been to me and also grateful for the prayer support from my family. The challenge is my post-COVID-19 symptoms. It is in the Bible that says Peter, therefore, was kept in prison, but prayer was made without ceasing for the church and for him and I have felt how God miraculously delivered Peter from prison because the saints prayed for him”.

“The doctors here have been fantastic and very dedicated, but even they acknowledge that there must be someone upstairs who is watching over me because the numbers were so critical. So thank you indeed for your earnest prayers which have saved me.”

Touching on the 2021 budget, Mr. Ofori-Atta said, it will aid the country's recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“…Globally, countries are looking at preserving lives and livelihoods and stimulating the economy for growth amidst this pandemic and I think we [Ghana] are not doing any less.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta had to travel to the US to seek further medical care, following complications after recovering from COVID-19.

The Finance Ministry had explained that the Minister-designate had to travel because the treatment facilities for his complications were not available in Ghana.

---Citinewsroom

