16.03.2021 Social News

Telecom workers suspend strike

Telecom workers suspend strike
Telecom Union workers on Tuesday suspended a strike they embarked on Monday to protest against poor conditions of service, unfair treatment and threats to their members.

A statement signed by Mr Israel Edem Agbegbor, General Secretary of the Union and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the union received a notice from the National Labour Commission, requesting them to stay action on the strike and appear before it on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

" In our response to the Commission's notice, we respectfully indicated that the Union is not happy about the date and schedule for hearing by the NLC considering the urgency of this matter and the fact that this matter has dragged for two years and still dragging. "

The statement said because they were a law-abiding organization, they decided respectfully abide by the Commission's directive to stay action till Thursday 18th of March 2021 with the conviction that all long-pending known concerns before the respected Commission for the past two years would see its finality come Thursday 18th of March 2021 to guarantee the Union's cooperation the employers and stakeholders going forward.

"We have duly communicated the development to our members, with the assurance that their interests would not be compromised."

---GNA

