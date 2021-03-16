[Photos] Four killed in car crash on Cape Coast-Praso highway
Four persons died on the spot on Monday evening in a motor accident near Nyinasin, a community on the Cape Coast-Praso highway, in the Central Region.
Two persons are in critical condition.
According to eye witnesses, who spoke to 3 news .com‘s Kwame Karkarba, a Toyota Hiace passenger vehicle with registration number CR 906-20 suffered a tyre burst, causing the accident.
The injured were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital while the four – two men and two women – were taken to the Hospital’s morgue.
---3news.com