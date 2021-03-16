ModernGhanalogo

16.03.2021 Social News

[Photos] Four killed in car crash on Cape Coast-Praso highway

[Photos] Four killed in car crash on Cape Coast-Praso highway
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Four persons died on the spot on Monday evening in a motor accident near Nyinasin, a community on the Cape Coast-Praso highway, in the Central Region.

Two persons are in critical condition.

According to eye witnesses, who spoke to 3 news .com‘s Kwame Karkarba, a Toyota Hiace passenger vehicle with registration number CR 906-20 suffered a tyre burst, causing the accident.

The injured were rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital while the four – two men and two women – were taken to the Hospital’s morgue.

3162021122749-8csevihuup-nyinasin-accident3

3162021122750-uypcsferrm-nyinasin-accident5-1024x768

3162021122750-uypbsferrm-nyinasin-accident1

3162021122751-rvmypdb553-nyinasin-accident4

3162021122751-k5grj7u3h1-nyinasin-accident

---3news.com

