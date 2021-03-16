ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
16.03.2021 Social News

Burial service for Apam drowning victims to be held today

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
The 12 teenagers that drown in the Apam River on March 7, 2021, will be buried today Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Bodies of the teens are expected to be released to their families for burial.

The Gomoa Akyemepim Traditional Council performed rituals on Monday to appease the gods of the land before the burial takes place.

Items used for appeasing the gods include one cow, three sheep, 12 fowls, 33 tubers of yam, and three cartons of schnapps.

The ceremony was done by the traditional priest of the area.

Some community members believe that the children defied the customs of the land by swimming at a place designated for the gods of the land thereby incurring the wrath of the gods.

The 12 teenagers that died were between the age of 13 and 18 years.

Initially, the burial service was supposed to be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, but was rescheduled because the traditional rituals had to be performed by leaders of the community.

The Gomoa West Security Council had initially considered a mass burial.

However, there were three survivors of this tragic incident that were rushed to the St Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam for treatment.

According to police, the teenagers got carried away by a heavy tidal wave when they were swimming resulting in 12 casualties.

One of the victims had to be buried earlier because the recovered body was badly decomposed
Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

