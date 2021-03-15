You have made us proud—Bosomtwe constituents tell Education Minister

Listen to article

The people of Bosomtwe in the Ashanti Region have paid glowing tribute to Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, the Minister of Education for making them proud as their Member of Parliament (MP).

They believe the exploits of their MP in the education sector in the last four years which has propelled him to become the substantive minister is bringing them great honour and recognition.

Dr. Adutwum who until becoming the MP for Bosomtwe in 2016 was not known in the mainstream political landscape, has risen to become one of the favourite ministers under the current administration.

His in-depth knowledge in the educational sector and the dexterity with which he handles challenges in the education sector has earned him many admirers across the country and beyond.

Consequently, his elevation to a substantive minister by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came as no surprise to most Ghanaians, having distinguished himself as a deputy minister.

His commitment to making education accessible to every Ghanaian child in line with the vision of the President, according to his constituents, is giving them every reason to be proud of him.

They are happy that their choice of MP has been beneficial not only to them but to the entire nation as well.

The Chief of Pramso in the Bosomtwe District, Nana Kofi Gyampo-Tuah II, described Dr. Adutwum as a selfless person whose only desire as a politician is to facilitate the development of the constituency to improve the lives of the people.

“Dr. Adutwum is not the type of politician who would dish out money to the people but would rather invest in infrastructure for the benefit of all”, he said.

He said the Education Minister believes in building a solid human resource base for the country through the provision of quality education at all levels of the education system.

The Chief enumerated several projects initiated by Dr. Adutwum to promote science-based education as well as sponsorship for students in Bosomtwe to pursue science and technology-related courses in tertiary institutions.

Mr. Michael Yaw Acheampong, Presiding Member (PM) of the District Assembly, said Dr. Adutwum is a progressive leader and the embodiment of development in Bosomtwe.

“He is a man of vision whose leadership qualities both as MP and minister is making us proud”, he stated.