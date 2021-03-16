ModernGhanalogo

16.03.2021 Social News

Ghana needs AfCFTA not LGBTQI — Rev. Dr Sam Worlanyo

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Rev. Dr Sam Worlanyo Mensah, the Presiding Bishop of Christ White House Chapel International, has condemned Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) in the country.

He said the country needed good policies and programmes that derived comprehensive benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative for holistic development not activities of some “confused individuals.”

The Renowned Economist, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, asserted that developing countries such as Ghana needed a comprehensive development agenda and should not be entangled with “diabolic LGBTQI debate at this crucial time.”

Rev. Dr Mensah said members of the LGBTQI group were perpetrating crime against the country, humanity and divinity and should be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

He held that LGBTQI had become a global “sickness and pandemic” just like COVID-19 and proposed a spiritual and moral rehabilitation centre to “deliver them from their satanic possession.”

"LGBTQI is a global sickness and pandemic which needs serious action to save our country," he stated.

Rev. Dr Mensah said LGBTQI was not a human right issue that must be looked into, insisting that the 1992 Constitution criminalised the action and could not be justified under any law of the country.

He made a clarion call on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), Chiefs and other opinion leaders to stand up and defend the Ghanaian culture by advocating for the non-legalisation of activities of LGBTQI in the country.

He said the security forces must take up the challenge and arrest and prosecute perpetrators of “this inhumane and abominable act.”

Rev. Dr Mensah urged the youth who were normally lured into the “satanic” lifestyle of LGBTQI, to believe in their talent, skills and abilities and not fall for material things that could destroy their souls.

—GNA

