Prof Benneh murder: Second accused person discharged

The second accused person, Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, in the murder of the late Prof Yaw Benneh, the former law lecturer of the University of Ghana has been discharged.

Per the advice on the case docket from the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Office, Nkansah should not be charged, the prosecution led by Inspector Teye-Okufo informed the Kaneshie District Court.

The AG’s advice on the case docket which was received by the prosecution on March 2, 2021, advised that the third accused person Ebenezer Kwayisi should be charged with abetment of crime to wit murder.

The first accused person, James Nana Womba died in custody late last year and has since been buried.

The Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwamkye consequently discharged Nkansah and remanded Kwayisi to reappear on April 12.

Background

On January 20, the Police substituted and preferred fresh charges on two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh at his residence at Agyiriganor in Accra.

In the new charge sheet, Ebenezer Kwayisi aka Junior, a 25-year-old mason apprentice has now been charged with murder.

Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah also known as Enoch and Kwayisi have been jointly held for conspiracy to commit to wit murder.

This was after the prime suspect James Nana Womba passed on while in Police custody.

The pleas of all the accused were not taken.

