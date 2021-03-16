Purpose undiscovered destroy dreams, destinies and entire generation - Prophet Kingsley Ansah

The founder and leader of the Potter's Hand Word Ministry International in Cape Coast, Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah has stated that failure to help young people discover their dream and destinies is something the entire world is dangerously losing sight of.

He indicated that some nations have become dream killers and making life difficult for the youth to easily discover their purpose in life.

"There is something more dangerous, something more serious but insignificant in the sight of men yet, has become a silent killer of dreams, killer of generations, killer of destiny and a destroyer of nations".

"The world is making us lose sight of something about us and that is where the danger is. That thing is the world's inability to help people discover their purposes in life.

"Most people have gone through life without life going well for them and this is premised on the fact that, most people are unable to discover their purpose in life. Purpose-driven life is a fulfilling one and one that is in line with God's divine plan."

Purpose-driven, according to Prophet Ansah, is to determine, to deliberate, to set before you, to identify, to do something you desire to do or to set before you something with the conviction to do as determined.

"With the tenacity or with the resolution or with the proposal that, that which you're doing is right, is your passion and for that matter, it is possible to be achieved no matter what.

"When things pan out this way the purpose or purposes of people are discovered and these are the things that drive society or nations to its right destination.

"The ability of citizens within a country to discover their purposes in life is one fundamental principle that helps shapes the purpose and destiny of countries. Because an accumulation of individual purposes drives the national purpose collectively," emphasised.

According to Potter's Hand Word Ministry International leader, there are two kinds of purposes in life; one is from God which he terms as divine purpose and the second one is personal or individual purpose or purposes.

In addition, he said people can have all the good thoughts and plans in life but, if it doesn't fit in the purpose of God, all such plans shall come to naught.

Quoting scripture, he referred to Jeremiah 29:11 which says, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future".

The Prophet said God had stated that He knows the thoughts He has towards his people which are the thoughts of peace not of evil.

He posited that "Many have died prematurely, many lives have ended up in shame in disrepute and regret because their purpose were outside their lives. They were not walking in line with God's purpose".

Prophet Eric Kingsley Ansah made these revelations when he spoke to D.C. Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central on "Discovering Your Purpose in Life".

In sum, he said, if one fails to discover his/her purpose in life "someone else will help you discover a purpose for your life which wouldn't help you. God has promised us an expected good end if only we can lean on and seek Him."