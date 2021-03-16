Christians must learn to wait upon the Lord - Pastor Otabil

The leader of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Dr. Mensa Otabil has admonished Christians to be patient and learn how to wait upon the Lord for all their answers.

He said God blesses people according to His time and not that of men.

The right time according to Pastor Otabil, is the time God rewards people after passing the tests of life that prepares them for the blessing ahead.

"Most Christians are in the hurry to received God's blessings just because they think they have done some good, but the blessing come in due season.

"What is due season for someone might not be the due season for another person and Christians must learn how to wait," he stated.

Dr. Pastor Mensa Otabil made these remarks in a televised surmon he delivered to his congregants on United Television today Monday, 15th March, 2021 on the message titled "Waiting".

To buttress his point with scripture, he quoted from Galatians 6:7-9 which says, "Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever one sows, that will he also reap. For the one who sows to his own flesh will from the flesh reap corruption, but the one who sows to the Spirit will from the Spirit reap eternal life. And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up".

Explaining the above quotation, he indicated that most Christians mistake the quote to mean once they give an offering in church they must necessarily get the reward.

"It doesn't work like that because the Bible said in verse nine of the sixth Chapter of Galatians that "And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up".

Pastor Otabil further explained that three ingredients can be found in what due season means.

"First, due season means the right time." With this, he said, the fact that someone yearns for something doesn't necessarily mean it is the right time for that person.

The man of God added that there are some opportunities people yearn for at a particular time that isn't of God.

"When you sow corn all on the same day, they don't all germinate at the same time. At the right time, each of the seeds germinates differently even though they were all sown the same day.

According to him, due season means fullness of time. With the corn example, Pastor Otabil noticed that, even when all the corn were sowed on the same day, it all doesn't mature on the same day. "Each corn sowed matured for harvest at different times. So there is a harvest period for every person."

He continued, "people go to school and complete in the same year but they all don't get jobs at the same. Each individual gets a job at his or her fullness of time or due season. The only guarantee for this is not getting weary and staying the course."

Pastor Otabil noted that due season means complete process. He stressed that if a person is not able to go through all the process and qualify, one cannot reap the fruits thereof.

Explaining with the corn example, he said, if the corn doesn't go through the planting, germinating, watering and weeding process, it can never bear fruits. "This is the complete process that guarantees that the corn grows into maturity. People can also receive their blessings if they go through the entire process to get to their maturation point. All this can happen if one doesn't get weary of doing what is expected of him."