ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.03.2021 Social News

Telecom workers call the bluff of management; 'we'll strike despite your threats'

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
Telecom workers call the bluff of management; 'we'll strike despite your threats'
Listen to article

The Telecom and IT Professionals Union (TIP) of Ghana has reiterated its position of laying down their tools unless the National Labour Commission intervenes to get a solution to their grievances.

Stating their unshaken position, the group reminds management to forget forcing them to return to work because they are resolved to seeing to the end of their demands.

In an interview on Starr Fm monitored by Modernghana news, the General Secretary of the Union Israel Edem Agbegbor, reveals that “The sad part is the management keeps threatening the workers and it’s provoking them the more.”

He has admonished management to desist from provoking their members with their incessant threats. He adds that the Union members have been working on reaching a resolution for the past two years but it has all failed since their contracted were handed over to Huawei.

The Group embarked on an industrial strike following what they described as the poor condition of service.

Management and the group entered into a salary negotiation for four sub-contractors Linfra Ghana Limited, MP Infrastructure Ghana Limited, Reime Ghana Limited and Reliance Personal Services who have been engaged by Hauwei Technologies Limited to maintain the technical operations of MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone but the negotiations failed to yield the satisfying results for both parties.

TIP membership comprises telecom engineers and technicians and they manage the key technical operations for telecom operators.

Mr Edem Agbegbor says “As we speak, we have withdrawn all our services even though we’re essential service workers. The management is threatening our workers and we know they’ve brought in some national service personnel and expatriates to minimize the impact. We start our strike today and we’re no more interested in dealing with management. We want the National Labour Commission to step in.”

“We are asking that the system be regularised and the interest of the worker protected. This current employer is not doing that. The people we work for are making profit so how come we’re not making same? The sad part is the management keeps threatening the workers and it’s provoking them the more.

“We have tried to work on this for the past two years but there’s been no resolution. These guys were with Telcos that respected their work but the problem started when their contracts were terminated and then handed over to Huawei.”

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Apam beach disaster: Gomoa chiefs slaughter cow, sheep, fowls, others to appease gods
15.03.2021 | Social News
Badu Nkansah withdraws controversial unapproved textbook
15.03.2021 | Social News
Controversial textbooks an agenda to disparage Ewes – Dafeamekpor
15.03.2021 | Social News
Unity Link Foundation, Papa Jay Music Productions to sensitise Ghanaians on Covid-19 protocols, vaccine
15.03.2021 | Social News
Black Lives Matter vigil: State withdraw charges against Ernesto Yeboah
15.03.2021 | Social News
Sanction private schools colluding with publishers to force unapproved textbooks on pupils — NaCCA Chairman
15.03.2021 | Social News
W/R: Boy kills Brother at Effiakuma
15.03.2021 | Social News
Retain Isaac Agyapong as our DCE — Kwahu East residents to Akufo—Addo
15.03.2021 | Social News
Families of four murdered Takoradi girls demand DNA results, state burial
15.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Apam beach disaster: Gomoa chiefs slaughter cow, sheep, fowl...
1 hour ago

Badu Nkansah withdraws controversial unapproved textbook
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line