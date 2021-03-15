Telecom workers call the bluff of management; 'we'll strike despite your threats'

Listen to article

The Telecom and IT Professionals Union (TIP) of Ghana has reiterated its position of laying down their tools unless the National Labour Commission intervenes to get a solution to their grievances.

Stating their unshaken position, the group reminds management to forget forcing them to return to work because they are resolved to seeing to the end of their demands.

In an interview on Starr Fm monitored by Modernghana news, the General Secretary of the Union Israel Edem Agbegbor, reveals that “The sad part is the management keeps threatening the workers and it’s provoking them the more.”

He has admonished management to desist from provoking their members with their incessant threats. He adds that the Union members have been working on reaching a resolution for the past two years but it has all failed since their contracted were handed over to Huawei.

The Group embarked on an industrial strike following what they described as the poor condition of service.

Management and the group entered into a salary negotiation for four sub-contractors Linfra Ghana Limited, MP Infrastructure Ghana Limited, Reime Ghana Limited and Reliance Personal Services who have been engaged by Hauwei Technologies Limited to maintain the technical operations of MTN, AirtelTigo and Vodafone but the negotiations failed to yield the satisfying results for both parties.

TIP membership comprises telecom engineers and technicians and they manage the key technical operations for telecom operators.

Mr Edem Agbegbor says “As we speak, we have withdrawn all our services even though we’re essential service workers. The management is threatening our workers and we know they’ve brought in some national service personnel and expatriates to minimize the impact. We start our strike today and we’re no more interested in dealing with management. We want the National Labour Commission to step in.”

“We are asking that the system be regularised and the interest of the worker protected. This current employer is not doing that. The people we work for are making profit so how come we’re not making same? The sad part is the management keeps threatening the workers and it’s provoking them the more.

“We have tried to work on this for the past two years but there’s been no resolution. These guys were with Telcos that respected their work but the problem started when their contracts were terminated and then handed over to Huawei.”