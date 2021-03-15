Retain Isaac Agyapong as our DCE — Kwahu East residents to Akufo—Addo

Listen to article

Residents in the Kwahu East District Assembly of the Eastern Region have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to retain Hon Isaac Agyapong as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the district.

The commuters maintained that Hon. Isaac Agyapong had unparalleled credibility and deserved to be given another opportunity to serve the people of the district.

A disabled man at Kwahu-Tafo, Dickson Ntim mentioned that the DCE ensured a fair and equitable distribution of the Assembly's resources to benefit all, especially Persons with Disability (PWDs).

According to some populace at Kwahu Abetifi, the budgetary allocations for projects in the district were done impartially to achieve spatial development in all areas of the district during the reign of Hon. Isaac Agyapong.

They said the humane and cooperative character of Hon. Isaac Agyapong lent impeccable support to good governance and added that "his good interpersonal relationship with chiefs and elders and people with different political persuasion had been immense in the management of security issues in the district."

Speaking to Koforidua based Bryt FM journalist Evans Boateng, who visited the constituency, the residents lauded the effective measures put in place by Hon. Isaac Agyapong to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the district, making it a model one for COVID-19 management in the Eastern Region.

A farmer at Suminakese, Ofa Nyamekye said the tenure of Hon. Isaac Agyapong saw thousands of farmers in the district benefiting from the Planting for Food and Jobs policy introduced by the government, hence the need to retain him.

“I wish Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana with all humility retain Hon. Isaac Agyapong as the District Chief Executive for the good people of Kwahu East District. My conviction to this humble request is based on his equitable distribution of Assembly resources,” Ofa Nyamekye added.

Speaking to some assembly members, they commended the DCE for constructing a CHPS compound in some rural areas of the district.

The Assembly Member for Kwahu Bokuruwa, Hon. Kwabena Osei-Kwakye said under the leadership of the DCE, many projects such as educational infrastructure, boreholes, community centres, health infrastructure, and roads were constructed for the benefit of the people in the district.

He added that Hon. Isaac Agyapong ensured revenues and funds allocated to the assembly were used for their purposes without any favoritism and nepotism to support the growth and development of all communities.

He said under Hon. Isaac Agyapong's leadership, there is the judicious use of Assembly resources and respect for the due process such that no adverse findings or perceived corruption have been leveled against him.