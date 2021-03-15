Daasebre Prof. Oti Boateng commends Zoomlion Ghana Limited

The Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Daasebre Prof. (Emeritus) Oti Boateng has commended waste management experts Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the introduction of the "1 Million waste Bin Project" aimed at ensuring that in every household there was a waste bin.

He welcomes the introduction of the project in his traditional area during the launching of his Root-Based Development Model (RBM) project dubbed ‘’Operation Clean Communities’’ in Koforidua.

This health-driven initiative by the Omanhene is one of the six thematic development concerns of the Root-based model which is to complement the government’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the four main communicable diseases in the Traditional Area.

The initiative forms part of the Council's community development within the implementation strategy of the existing award-winning Root-based development model (RBM) developed by Daasebre Oti Boateng for Ghana, Africa, and the world.

According to the Omanhene, Operation Clean Communities requires residents to look beyond themselves and take ‘’collective responsibility.’

It focuses on sanitation and the importance of leading a generally healthy lifestyle in order to protect the community as a whole.

It’s also inspired by the universal dictum that prevention is better than cure.

It will thus involve the use of trained personnel in a comprehensive health education of households within the two municipalities constituting the Traditional Area.

By this strategy, the operation is expected to break the pathway of disease transmission not only for COVID-19 but also for the four major diseases of malaria, cholera, typhoid and measles revealed as afflicting the communities in the Root-based survey conducted in 2020.

The launching also brought on board the Municipal Chief Executives of New Juaben North and New Juaben South, Hon. Comfort Asante and Hon. Isaac Appaw Gyasi who graced the occasion and also thanked the Omanhene for the laudable initiative and used the occasion to explain the various development activities being carried out within the municipalities.

The chairperson for the occasion, Mrs. Sophia Nana Kudjorji-Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Jospong Group who acted in the stead of the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong was full of praise for the Omanhene and indicated the wiliness and support by the Jospong Group to ensure a successful implementation of the project.

She was particularly happy the vision of the Omanhene is tied to the mission of the JGC/ZL company which is improving the lives of people and the environment.

She advised the inhabitants to ensure, they keep their environment clean in order to prevent the communicable diseases affecting our communities and see waste management as a collective responsibility.

The Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs. Emma Adwoa Appiaah Osei-Duah presented waste bins, assorted drinks, and a cash of GHC10,000 to support the New Juaben Traditional Council for the Operation Clean Communities Project.

She also urged the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, and the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies(MMDAs), waste contractors in the region to be part of the 1million bin campaign of ensuring every household acquiring a waste bin become successful.

The ceremony was attended by some MMDCEs, Religious leaders in the area, academicians, corporate bodies, and civil society groups.

The regional team of Zoomlion Ghana Limited was headed by its General Manager, Mr. George Aguadze, Faustina Shadey-Public Jobs Manager, and Cynthia Gbadago-Private Jobs Manager