Man rescues gunman from lynching at Abuakwa Apemhase

THE TIMELY intervention of a man has helped to save the life of an 18-year-old young man from being lynched by an angry mob at Abuakwa.

The gunman, identified as Sylvester Osei Bonsu, wielding a locally manufactured pistol, was said to be chasing a certain woman, perhaps to kill her.

An angry mob at Abuakwa Apemhase near Kumasi, quickly intervened by rescuing the woman, before subjecting the 18-year-old man to severe beatings.

The mob were ready to end the life of the young man but Akwasi Frimpong, a civil servant, and his friend, Yaw Asamoah Adjei, quickly rescued the gunman.

A police report, sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, said on March 14, 2021, around 1:00am, some people in Abuakwa Apemhase saw Mr. Bonsu chasing a woman.

When the people intervened to save the woman, they realized that Mr. Bonsu was in possession of a pistol, and this instantly caused anger in the people.

The angry mob then subjected Mr. Bonsu to severe beatings, and it took the timely intervention of the civil servant and his friend to save his life.

Mr. Frimpong and Mr. Adjei risked their own lives by acting as a human shield to protect the 18-year-old from being killed by the blood-thirsty mob.

The police report disclosed that two live AA Cartridges and a locally manufactured pistol were taken from Mr. Bonsu, as exhibits in the case.

The 18-year-old man is currently in police custody and he would be processed for court after investigations, the police report indicated.

—DGN online