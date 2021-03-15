ModernGhanalogo

15.03.2021 General News

Asenso-Boakye calls for teamwork

Francis Asenso-Boakye
Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has called for teamwork and professionalism among staff in the discharge of duties in order to execute the policies, programmes and projects of the ministry effectively.

According to him, the exhibition of professionalism, hard work and non-partisanship by the staff will be vital if the ministry is to achieve its objectives for the benefit of the country.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye, a former Deputy Chief of Staff and current NPP MP for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, gave the admonishing during his first management meeting of the ministry in Accra.

He made it clear that affordable housing was going to be a priority of the ministry since issues of accommodation for the average Ghanaian had become a major concern for all.

He explained that even though funding for such projects was at a high cost, innovative ways should be adopted to roll out massive affordable housing project across the country to reduce the housing deficit.

Touching on coastal protection, the minister stated that although a lot of work had been done in that area, the government would continue to consolidate the gains made to safeguard lives, livelihoods and property of the people living along the coasts.

On drainage and flooding, he indicated that effective measures would be put in place to continue to mitigate the situation and reduce the negative impact on lives and property.

Present at the meeting was the Minister of State at the ministry, Ms. Freda Prempeh.

---GNA

