Kenyasi Prison Camp calls for support to improve standards

Listen to article

The Management of Kenyasi Prison Camp in the Asutifi North District of Ahafo Region has called on the government, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), companies, and individuals to help upgrade the standard of the camp.

The call was made when the Ebenezer Addo Foundation presented a number of foodstuffs and toiletries to the camp to help improve the lives of both inmates and officers.

The Officer In Charge of Health, ASP Bernice Kyei, said although the government among others is trying to uplift the standard of the camp which has 204 inmates still there are challenges that need to be tackled as soon as possible.

According to her, issues related to security are questionable due to the substandard fencing the camp has currently. She said for the camp to have a wooden fence is a security threat because some of the inmates can easily escape.

"We'll be glad to have a fence made of either blocks or wire mesh to cement our security " she stated.

She disclosed that the camp is putting up an infirmary to cater for health-related issues of both officers and inmates and will need additional support for completion.

"It has been roofed as of now" she mentioned.

In addition, the In-Charge of Health of the camp pleaded that her outfit do purchase drugs often for inmates, and per their assessment, the said action financially drains them so, therefore, Ghanaians must come to their aid by getting drugs.

She thanked the Foundation on behalf of the camp for its kind gesture exhibited time without number to the camp. She urged it to continue supporting them.

The Founder of the Foundation and also the 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of National Democratic Congress for Asutifi North Constituency, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo also urged individuals, NGOs, companies among others to play instrumental roles to see the improvement of the camp.

To him, Ghana is 64 years yet the aim behind prison camps which is to reform inmates is not achieved per the facilities available ".

One can be reformed if there is a perfect environment so the country must do more for the inmates and officers " he said.

"My Foundation will continue to assist the camp to provide the needed reforms to inmates," he stated.