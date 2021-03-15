ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.03.2021 Social News

W/R: Man stabbed to death at Effia

W/R: Man stabbed to death at Effia
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

What began as an exchange of words between two friends has cost the life of a 21-year-old Emmanuel Ato Simpson at Effia in the Effia Kwesiminstim Municipal of the Western Region.

The deceased according to an eyewitness was stabbed many times and thrown into the Effia main drain at 10 pm on Saturday.

He said the quarrel happened after severe warning to the deceased and his friends to stop smoking marijuana at the back of the assailant’s house but they were adamant.

A fight then ensued between them that night where the deceased threatened his accuser with a knife, the two, the eye witness said fell into the open gutter where his assailant had an upper hand over him.

He said Ato was later taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mena Esiah, the fetish priestess of the Effia community was worried about the bad behaviour of young people in the community and prayed that city authorities will engage them in profitable ventures.

“Because they are not working and are always idle they engage themselves in so many social vices. The government must come to their aid in getting the youth something to do .”

The Effia Police confirmed the incident and said investigations have commenced into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Gays raise funds to buy office after closure of rented office
15.03.2021 | Social News
Bulldog's trial to start on March 25
15.03.2021 | Social News
Accra: Police arrest 60 motorbike, okada riders at Kaneshie
14.03.2021 | Social News
Conflicts cause of poverty in Northern Ghana — NGO
13.03.2021 | Social News
Accra: Police gun down suspected robber at Awudome cemetery
13.03.2021 | Social News
Don't allow societal pressures to prevent you from divorcing abusive husband - Queen mother advises women
13.03.2021 | Social News
Roadmap to promote peace, security in Northern Ghana in the offing
13.03.2021 | Social News
A/R Minister gives Kejetia traders final warning ahead of demolition
13.03.2021 | Social News
I was accused of trying to take money from UN after I went public on my COVID status – Joe Jackson
13.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

2021 budget is “nothing but taxes galore” - Akandoh
1 hour ago

Gays raise funds to buy office after closure of rented offic...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line