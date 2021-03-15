ModernGhanalogo

15.03.2021 General News

Chorography teacher jailed 15 years for defilement

A 33-year-old male teacher who defiled a minor under an orange tree at Oyarifa in Accra, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

This was after the Court presided over by Christiana Cann had found Felix Nyonate, guilty on the charge of defilement at the end of the trial.

Bone test conducted gave the age of the victim as between Nine to eleven years.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, narrated that the complainant was a labourer residing with the victim at Oyarifa, Accra.

The Prosecution said the victim was a class four pupil and Nyonate was teaching the victim and her colleagues chorography both in church and in their neighborhood.

It said on November 18, 2019, at about 7pm, the victim went to buy sachet water and Nyonate saw her by the roadside and lured her to his house nearby.

According to prosecution, Nyonate undressed the victim and had sex with her under an orange tree.

Thereafter, prosecution said Nyonate pulled a knife and threatened the victim not tell anyone about the act else she will die.

It said on November 21, 2019, about 11pm the victim told the complainant that she noticed some unusual discharge from her vagina.

The prosecution said the complainant became curious and questioned the victim, who then narrated her ordeal to the complainant.

On November 23, 2019, Prosecution said the complainant reported the incident to the Adenta Police and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim.

The Prosecutor said on December 1, 2019, Nyonate, was arrested by the Police.

