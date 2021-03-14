ModernGhanalogo

14.03.2021

Abusive Sperm - A Poem on Violence Against Women

By Enoch Quaye
In the wash of a new light,
His presence dim golden threads of morning aura blowing through the window of my heart

Shattered
Shunned
Impaled

Every facet of my personality denigrated by his stingy abusive hands of insanity
Smothered with pain & fear,

I climbed steepy cliffs to unravel myself from the limbs of vituperation

As the morning hue of your dazzling smile bloom as dahlias,
As the willow warbler whisper natural lullabies & fill your lungs with fresh air,
Before your self-esteem erodes & your bright feathered plume evaporates into oblivion,
Before his sperms cast a spell on your womanhood,

Don’t forfeit your dignity

Run

Run before he liquidates the sweetness that resonates within you and return your grieved soul to Earth’s embrace
In a world of withered love,

May your feet tread lightly over the soils that support new spring growth
 
