15.03.2021

Gays raise funds to buy office after closure of rented office

Following the closure of their office recently, the LGBT+ Rights group in Ghana is now raising funds to purchase its own office building.

In a tweet, the group announced the establishment of the LGBT Rights Ghana Community Support Fund.

The target is to raise $100,000 to purchase its office space. The group has already raised $37,113 and seems determined to acquire the office space despite majority of Ghanaians opposing the move.

It would be recalled that police recently raided the office of the LGBT+ Rights Ghana.

LGBT+ Rights Ghana announced the raid on their office in a post on their official Instagram page.

The raid came after calls by some religious bodies, citizens and traditional leaders for the closure of the office.

