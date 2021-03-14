ModernGhanalogo

14.03.2021 Health

COVID-19: 12 more die , death toll now 679; active cases now 3,994

Twelve more persons have succumbed COVID-19 bringing Ghana's total death toll to 679.

This means that 23 new deaths have been recorded in the last two days of reporting.

This was contained in the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) today, Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Per the latest update from the GHS, 230 new cases have been recorded.

However, active cases has declined and currently stands at 3,994 active cases.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections in the country.

Meanwhile, the government says it is satisfied with the pace of the vaccine programme as over 400,000 people have already taken the jab.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the government is encouraged by the high turnout at the various vaccination centers.

“We noticed that the hesitancy levels we recorded in our baseline survey of about 60% has all now gone gradually coming down and even in some places there is even a rush with people even ready to pay for the vaccine for which are dealing with,” he said.

—citinewsroom

