ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.03.2021 Health

COVID-19: Over 400,000 Ghanaians vaccinated so far – Govt

COVID-19: Over 400,000 Ghanaians vaccinated so far – Govt
Listen to article

The Government says it is satisfied with the pace of the COVID-19 vaccine programme as over 400,000 people have already taken the jab.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the government is encouraged by the high turnout at the various vaccination centers.

He added that the development shows that the initial resistance and scepticism about the vaccine has been adequately dealt with.

“We noticed that the hesitancy levels we recorded in our baseline survey of about 60% has all now gone gradually coming down and even in some places there is even a rush with people even ready to pay for the vaccine for which are dealing with,” he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah further encouraged Ghanaians not to give up on adhering to the existing COVID-19 safety protocols despite the rollout of the vaccination programme.

“Moving forward we need to understand how to take the vaccine and build immunity but still comply with what we call the new normal that is, the wearing nose mask, social distancing and washing of hands,” he added.

Ghana began vaccinating its population from March 1, 2021 in a phased approach with President Nana Akufo-Addo and other members of the executive taking the vaccine publicly.

The action was to help put at bay the many conspiracy theories that surrounded the vaccines and scepticism about its safety expressed by some Ghanaians.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19: 12 more die , death toll now 679; active cases now 3,994
14.03.2021 | Health
Accra: New COVID-19 Testing Facility now opened
13.03.2021 | Health
Muslims encouraged to be Ambassadors of the COVID-19 education campaign
13.03.2021 | Health
Sekyere Kumawu attains zero percent Tuberculosis fatality rate in 2020
13.03.2021 | Health
Kadija Adams grateful to Ghana Rugby for supporting her son to undergo hole-in-heart operation
13.03.2021 | Health
COVID-19 vaccine: No serious adverse effects recorded in Ghana so far – Presidential Advisor
12.03.2021 | Health
Ghana to receive over 17 million doses of vaccines by June – Kyei
12.03.2021 | Health
UN launches new campaign, Only Together, to support global vaccine equity call
12.03.2021 | Health
Oxford-AstraZeneca: EU regulator says 'no indication' vaccine linked to blood clots
11.03.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Explain how you spent GHS39 million more than approved budge...
2 hours ago

2021 budget: 30 pesewas levy on fuel is a lazy approach – Du...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line