14.03.2021

Ketu North: Recently Installed ECG transformer stolen

Ketu North: Recently Installed ECG transformer stolen
An electricity transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has been broken with its components stolen by suspected criminals.

The transformer was fixed along the Ho to Denu highway in Hattah in the Ketu North constituency of the Volta Region.

After managing to remove the transformer from the poles, the suspected thieves dismantled it and took away the components inside, leaving the empty case at the scene.

The transformer was fixed two years ago by ECG technicians to reduce the burden on the over-used and aged transformer.

Residents who trooped to the scene claimed the transformer was not activated since it was fixed on the poles.

The incident has since been reported to the police in the area.

