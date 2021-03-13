ModernGhanalogo

13.03.2021 Regional News

Gomoa Obuasi community cries for social amenities

By Benedict Kweku Nkrumah
A 63- year Omanbaatan of Gomoa Obuasi, Nana Kobina Atta II has been installed as Regent of the Community with a call on the Gomoa Central District Assembly to extend social amenities for the people.

Nana Kobina Atta II became the Regent following the death of the Chief of Gomoa Obuasi late Nana Afroduasan in September 2020.

The Regent has subsequently sworn the oath of allegiance to the Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI at Gomoa Ajumako till a Substantive Chief is installed for the community.

Addressing the people, Nana Kobina Atta II thanked them for the confidence imposed in him to lead them pledging to work assiduously towards the development of Gomoa Obuasi and its surrounding areas.

The newly installed Regent disclosed that he was going to team up with Heads of the various Clans to complete all the self-help projects to supplement Government's programs and initiatives.

He encouraged his people to adhere to all the covid-19 safety protocols warning against non observance of the government's directives.

Tufuhene of Gomoa Obuasi, Nana Osempe Enyinda II stated that Nananom have wholeheartedly accepted Nana Kobina Atta II to be the Regent.

" Let me thank Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Omanhene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area for his Inspirational Leadership and for his assistance in this hard times

Installation of Nana Kobina Atta II has become a great relief to the people. The transition was smooth without conflict or whatsoever"

The Chairman of the Local Council of Chiefs, Nana Ali Adokoh appealed to the Gomoa Central District Assembly to update social amenities in Gomoa Obuasi.

He mentioned Obuasi Police Station, the District Health Center, Water and Electricity and others nothing they need enovation and upgrading.

Among Nananom present were Nana Kofi Appiah, Adontehene and Nana Kwesi Nkum, Head of the Asona No.2 Claim of Gomoa Obuasi.

