ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.03.2021 Social News

A/R Minister gives Kejetia traders final warning ahead of demolition

Simon Osei Mensah
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO
Simon Osei Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has cautioned traders whose shops will be affected by the Kejetia Phase 2 Project that they will have themselves to blame if their goods are destroyed before Monday, March 15.

REGSEC had earlier given a five-day ultimatum for all affected traders to evacuate the areas earmarked for demolition by Sunday, March 14 to make way for the redevelopment of the project.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show Wonsom, Chairman of Ashanti REGSEC, Simon Osei Mensah, who also doubles as the regional minister, reiterated that “by Monday dawn, all the earmarked spaces will be cleared, affected shops and sheds will be demolished so by that time if you still have your goods in your shops, then you will have to blame yourself because I can assure you that we won’t leave any stone unturned”.

Mr Osei Mensah described the delay of Phase 2 as worrying, a situation he explained makes “Ghana risk losing the over €258 million loan apportioned for the project because the benefactors might terminate the contract if the project continues to delay which sends signals that we are not serious as a people and we are not ready to receive the market”.

He further advised the affected traders to bear with city authorities and abide by the relocation guidelines to fill all the empty peripheral markets dotted across the metropolis and other assemblies to make way for the redevelopment of the project.

---3news.com

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I was accused of trying to take money from UN after I went public on my COVID status – Joe Jackson
13.03.2021 | Social News
Gov’t introduces 10pesewas ‘borla’ tax to clean Ghana
13.03.2021 | Social News
Soldier land grab: 'If La youth rise, there's little we can do' – Elders warn Akufo-Addo
13.03.2021 | Social News
Apam beach disaster: Burial service for victims slated for March 16
12.03.2021 | Social News
Telecom workers to embark on strike over poor conditions of service
12.03.2021 | Social News
Police reshuffles regional commanders
12.03.2021 | Social News
Government hints of plans to review road tolls — Kyei
12.03.2021 | Social News
2021 Budget: 'Trotro and taxis' to enjoy tax reliefs — Kyei
12.03.2021 | Social News
Aflao motor riders lament over effects of border closure
12.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Confirmed: Domelevo lands top international job after forced...
2 hours ago

A/R Minister gives Kejetia traders final warning ahead of de...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line