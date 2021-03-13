ModernGhanalogo

13.03.2021 Headlines

Confirmed: Domelevo lands top international job after forced retirement

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The immediate past Auditor General, Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo has been offered a top job at a yet-to-be disclosed reputable organization.

This has been revealed by the Executive Director of Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mensah Thompson in a brief social media post.

According to Mr Thompson, who is also a close friend to the retired Auditor General, Mr. Domelevo has been offered a job but yet to accept the offer and make any commitment.

He was quick to add that the name and location of the headquarters of the international organization, which he describes as "reputable" will be communicated to the public only after the offer has been accepted by Mr. Domelevo.

"Mr. Domelevo, the former Auditor General has been offered a job at a highly reputable International organization.

"The name of the organization would be known when he has fully accepted the offer and made any commitments towards same," Mr. Mensah wrote on Facebook.

Yesterday, March 12, 2021, rumours were rife that Mr. Domelevo who was, last week, forced to retire by President Akufo Addo has been given a job at the European Central Bank. This, however, was later debunked by the ASEPA boss.

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

