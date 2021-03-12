ModernGhanalogo

12.03.2021 Health

Ghana to receive over 17 million doses of vaccines by June – Kyei

Ghana will receive over 17 million additional doses of vaccines by June this year, Caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said.

“The first batch of 600,000 doses from the COVAX Facility has already been delivered and an additional seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17,600,000) vaccine doses to be delivered by June, with more to come in the course of the year,” said Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu during the 2021 budget delivery in Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021.

He indicated that the government is currently focused on securing vaccines for 20 million Ghanaians to “enable us to attain herd immunity by the end of this year.”

Ghana was the first recipient of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed by COVAX, a global vaccine sharing initiative.

Ghana took delivery of 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India on February 24.

This was followed by a donation of 50,000 vaccines from the Indian government.

The government expects to take delivery of an additional 2 million AstraZeneca vaccines by the end of May from the COVAX facility.

Ghana targeted 570,000 people in the first phase of the vaccination, but indications are that it will exceed this target.

Over 300,000 Ghanaians had been vaccinated against Coronavirus as of March 10, 2021.

The vaccination campaign is to be conducted in 43 districts, which are the epi-centres of the pandemic in the country.

They include 25 in Greater Accra, 16 in Ashanti, and two in the Central Region with health officials expected to give fuller details of the programme.

—citinewsroom

