12.03.2021 Education

Government to absorb 2021 BECE fees for 416,066 candidates – Kyei

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and caretaker Minister for Finance, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says government will absorb the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) fees of 416,066 candidates from public Junior High Schools this year.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made this known when presenting the 2021 budget statement and economic policy on the floor of Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021.

“Government in 2020, absorbed the examination registration fees for 403,878 candidates from public Junior High Schools (JHSs) across the country. In 2021, the registration fees for 416,066 candidates from public Junior High Schools will also be absorbed.”

Further highlighting some provisions made for the education sector, the caretaker Finance Minister indicated that “a total of 539 projects out of 1,119 Senior High School infrastructural projects have been completed to accommodate the increased enrolment of Free SHS students. In addition, the government completed 28 Community Day Senior High Schools (E-Blocks) under the Secondary Education Improvement Programme (SEIP).”

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu informed Parliament that 195 basic education projects were completed in 2020, adding that government “will continue with these ongoing infrastructure projects.

These, according to him are in line with government’s quest to provide basic education for all.

—citinewsroom

