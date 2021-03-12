John Mahama donates GHS 13,000 to bereaved families of Apam drowning victims

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made a cash donation to the families of the teenagers who drown in Apam Rivers last Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The cash donation amounting to GHS 10,000 was made to the families on his behalf by his running mate in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

An amount of GHS 3,000 donation was also made to the Apam Fishermen Council.

He also donated GHS 3,000 to the Apam Fishermen Council.

Prof Naana said the donation was meant to support the burial service and traditional rituals for the teenage victims of the fatal accident.

A statement issued on her Facebook wall said, “Prof. used the occasion to console the bereaved families and engaged the two survivors and their families. Also, she registered her profound gratitude and appreciation to all persons who have risen to the challenge both with rescue efforts and material support”.

“She particular thanked the rescue teams, the Fishermen Council, the youth of Apam, management and staff of St. Luke Catholic Hospital and the District Police Command”, the statement added.

In her company was Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah together with other colleagues of the Central Regional MP's Caucus such as Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Hon. James Gyakye Quayeson, Hon. Abeiku Crentsil, Hon. David Vondee and Hon. Gizella Tetteh Agbotui.

The rest were Hon. Theophilus Aidoo Mensah, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr Kojo Quansah, Regional Secretary, Ms Faustina Lamptey, Regional Women Organiser, Alhaji Muhammed Kassim, Constituency Chairman and his executives.