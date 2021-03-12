ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.03.2021 Social News

John Mahama donates GHS 13,000 to bereaved families of Apam drowning victims

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
John Mahama donates GHS 13,000 to bereaved families of Apam drowning victims
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made a cash donation to the families of the teenagers who drown in Apam Rivers last Sunday, March 7, 2021.

The cash donation amounting to GHS 10,000 was made to the families on his behalf by his running mate in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

An amount of GHS 3,000 donation was also made to the Apam Fishermen Council.

He also donated GHS 3,000 to the Apam Fishermen Council.

Prof Naana said the donation was meant to support the burial service and traditional rituals for the teenage victims of the fatal accident.

A statement issued on her Facebook wall said, “Prof. used the occasion to console the bereaved families and engaged the two survivors and their families. Also, she registered her profound gratitude and appreciation to all persons who have risen to the challenge both with rescue efforts and material support”.

“She particular thanked the rescue teams, the Fishermen Council, the youth of Apam, management and staff of St. Luke Catholic Hospital and the District Police Command”, the statement added.

In her company was Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah together with other colleagues of the Central Regional MP's Caucus such as Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Hon. James Gyakye Quayeson, Hon. Abeiku Crentsil, Hon. David Vondee and Hon. Gizella Tetteh Agbotui.

The rest were Hon. Theophilus Aidoo Mensah, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr Kojo Quansah, Regional Secretary, Ms Faustina Lamptey, Regional Women Organiser, Alhaji Muhammed Kassim, Constituency Chairman and his executives.

312202111600-8cs1wjivup-akufo-ministers-696x464

312202111604-8dt2wkivvq-img-20210312-wa0004-1024x683

312202111606-8dt2wkjvvq-img-20210312-wa0005-1024x683

312202111614-sxoaredq5l-img-20210312-wa0006-1024x683

312202111618-1i840o4bbv-img-20210312-wa0008-1024x731

312202111619-h40o2r6eey-img-20210312-wa0009-1024x731

312202111620-1i841p5bbv-img-20210312-wa0011-1024x683

312202111621-23041q5ddx-img-20210312-wa0013-1024x683

312202111622-nsjum8x432-img-20210312-wa0014-1024x683

312202111623-rvmypdb553-img-20210312-wa0021-1024x731

312202111624-j4eq276ggb-img-20210312-wa0022-1024x683

312202111625-rvmypdb553-img-20210312-wa0023-1024x683

312202111630-h40o2s6eey-img-20210312-wa0024-1024x683

312202111631-qulxpcb543-img-20210312-wa0027-1024x683

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I never ever hit my 'man-hating', 'manipulative' ex-wife – Ras Mubarak reveals
12.03.2021 | Social News
IGP petitioned to remove Kassena-Nankana Municipal Police Commander
12.03.2021 | Social News
Gays, lesbians in orphanages, I sacked one away — Owner of GMI Orphanage shares chilling story
12.03.2021 | Social News
Mother of JHS graduate who ‘committed suicide’ in trauma
12.03.2021 | Social News
Real men use their strength to protect their partners not harm them - Ablakwa
12.03.2021 | Social News
Police gun down two armed robbers in Ashanti Region
12.03.2021 | Social News
Don't rush into marriage — Reverend Minister cautions youth
11.03.2021 | Social News
'We need a law to criminalize homosexuality in Ghana' – Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo
11.03.2021 | Social News
Ahanta West residents complain over too many terror mad people on streets
11.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I never ever hit my 'man-hating', 'manipulative' ex-wife – R...
2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo sends romantic words to his wife who clocks 70yea...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line