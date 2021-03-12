WaterAid Ghana to launch findings on impact of climate change on water security

WaterAid Ghana will by end of the year launch the findings of a latest research on the impact of climate change on water security.

Globally, climate change and water security have moved to the center stage of sustainable development agenda with climate crisis now in many ways a water crisis.

Currently, the impacts of climate change on water are being aggravated by the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme events such as storms, floods, and droughts in communities already experiencing water stress and poor sanitation.

While the Northern regions of Ghana remain the most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change than the southern portion of the country due to the combination of climatic and non-climatic stressors, WaterAid Ghana in the latest research has conducted a study in four Districts in the North including; Kasena Nankana West, Bawku West, Bongo, and the Wa Municipality.

The objective of the research that saw the review of Ghana’s National Climate Adaptation Plan is to help the advocacy work of WaterAid Ghana to propel the government to adopt key policies that would also contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 and 13.

WaterAid Ghana through its Water Security and Climate Resilience Advocacy agenda seeks to influence Government to prioritize and adequately budget for safe water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in the National climate adaptation strategy, while also tackling the challenges of climate change and water sustainability.

After investigations in the four selected districts, researchers found out that not only is there a lack of potable drinking water, but most residents experience water-related diseases that could be avoided.

As a result, the provision of more boreholes in the communities, especially the vulnerable populations have been recommended.

The research team is also urging WaterAid Ghana to collaborate with the government to promote rainwater harvesting among communities in Northern Ghana to address seasonal water in the communities.

Meanwhile, a collaboration between the government and WaterAid Ghana to build the capacity of local institutions to understand climate change and water issues to be able to deliver sustainable WASH services in the context of a changing climate has been deemed necessary.

The research team is currently reviewing to update the policy document and will hand it over to WaterAid Ghana in June upon completion before it is subsequently launched in the last quarter of the year.