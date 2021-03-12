Ensure peace, law, and order in your regions – Akufo Addo to regional ministers

President Akufo-Addo has admonished all the sixteen regional ministers to work hard in maintaining peace, law and order in their respective regions to help foster development.

At the swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Thursday, March 11, 2021, the president administered the oath of office to the regional ministers.

The oaths of office administered by the president included the Oath of Allegiance, the Oath of Office and the Oath of Secrecy.

He reminded them of the impact their actions and inactions will have on the people in their respective regions and charged them to set the right tone for development in their regions.

“As Chairpersons of the Regional Coordinating Councils of your respective regions, you have the most regular and direct impact on the lives of the people. You set the tone for the administration and development in your regions. Another important role you play is that of the chair of the Regional Security Council. You do not need me to tell you that your most important function is to help ensure peace, law, and order in your regions”.

“All our plans and programs will come to knot if there is no peace. You must be careful and tactful in managing issues of intelligence and security” President Akufo-Addo charged.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his position not to appoint deputy regional minister and admonished the regional ministers to prepare for all the responsibilities that come with that office as dictated by the 1992 constitution.

“Article 256 of the Constitution of the Republic, outlines your responsibilities succinctly. You represent the President in the region, and you are responsible for the coordination and direction of the government administrative machinery in the Region. As you all already know, I have taken the decision not to appoint deputy regional ministers, this means you have to shoulder the work by yourselves as I know you can” the president said.

On their behalf, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa assured the president and “the good people of Ghana and our regions that we shall take this assignment with seriousness, dedication, commitment, and loyalty that it deserves. Mr President, on behalf of my colleagues, I promise that you can always count on us. We will be your worthy representatives in all the sixteen regions of our beloved nation, Ghana”.

Full List of the 16 Regional Ministers;

George Boakye - Ahafo Region

Simon Osei-Mensah - Ashanti Region

Justina Owusu-Banahene - Bono Region

Adu Gyan - Bono East Region

Justina Marigold Assan - Central Region

Seth Kwame Acheampong - Eastern Region

Henry Quartey - Greater Accra Region

Shani Alhassan Saibu - Northern Region

Yidana Zakaria - North East Region

Joseph Makubu - Oti Region

Saeed Muhazu Jibril - Savannah Region

Stephen Yakubu - Upper East Region

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih - Upper West Region

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa - Volta Region

Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah - Western Region

Richard Obeng - Western North Region