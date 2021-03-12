ModernGhanalogo

12.03.2021

Real men use their strength to protect their partners not harm them - Ablakwa

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta region has expressed outrage over the alleged killing of Elizabeth Yesutor by an officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Akatsi of the Volta Region.

The North Tongu legislator said real men use their strength to protect them rather than harm them.

Hon. Ablakwa was reacting to a news report that an officer of YEA in Akatsi has allegedly beaten his girlfriend to death.

Public relations officer of the Volta Regional police command said the victim, Elizabeth Yesutor had earlier complained to her friends about endless abuse meted out to her by her boyfriend but refused to act on their advice to report the abuse to the police.

“The gentleman is now in our custody and hopefully, we’ll be going to court today, then we’ll see what happens”, the police said.

But in a Facebook post, Mr Ablakwa fumed that it is “Horrifying and heart-wrenching times not just for our daughters, sisters and wives; we must all be outraged that physical and emotional violence against women continues to this day.”

He added that “There can be absolutely no justification to lift a hand against a spouse. Real men use their strength to protect their partners not harm them.”

He has therefore prayed that “May the perpetrators never find peace when they are finally found out. May their earthy punishment serve as sufficient deterrence.”
