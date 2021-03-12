Police gun down two armed robbers in Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Regional Police command has revealed that two suspected armed robbers have been gunned down in a gun battle with a police patrol team on the Obuasi – Mile 9 road in the region.

At a press conference held by the command on Thursday, March 11, 2021, the public relations officer of the police in the Ashanti region explained that the police got a tip-off that some armed robbers were seen along the Obuasi – Mile 9 road which the patrol team quickly moved.

“The Obuasi divisional police patrol on Wednesday 10 March 2021, at about 5:10 pm had a tip-off that some armed robbers had been spotted along the Obuasi Mile 9 road on suspicion of carrying out a robbery attack.

He added; “The patrol team proceeded to the area and upon reaching the outskirts of Akofrokrom near Mile 9, three young men armed with guns emerged from the bush and started firing towards the patrol team. The police in self-defence returned fire and in the process two of the armed robbers lost their lives through gunshots. The third person, however, managed to escape”.

The police found one AK47 assault rifle with five empty shells at the scene and one locally manufactured single-barreled gun.

“On-the-spot search at the scene revealed one AK47 assault rifle with serial number KO237016 with five empty shells also found at the scene. One locally manufactured single-barreled gun and one spare BB cartridge also retrieved”, he added.