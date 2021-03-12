ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.03.2021 Social News

Police gun down two armed robbers in Ashanti Region

By Richard Abayeta Abugre
Police gun down two armed robbers in Ashanti Region
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ashanti Regional Police command has revealed that two suspected armed robbers have been gunned down in a gun battle with a police patrol team on the Obuasi – Mile 9 road in the region.

At a press conference held by the command on Thursday, March 11, 2021, the public relations officer of the police in the Ashanti region explained that the police got a tip-off that some armed robbers were seen along the Obuasi – Mile 9 road which the patrol team quickly moved.

“The Obuasi divisional police patrol on Wednesday 10 March 2021, at about 5:10 pm had a tip-off that some armed robbers had been spotted along the Obuasi Mile 9 road on suspicion of carrying out a robbery attack.

He added; “The patrol team proceeded to the area and upon reaching the outskirts of Akofrokrom near Mile 9, three young men armed with guns emerged from the bush and started firing towards the patrol team. The police in self-defence returned fire and in the process two of the armed robbers lost their lives through gunshots. The third person, however, managed to escape”.

The police found one AK47 assault rifle with five empty shells at the scene and one locally manufactured single-barreled gun.

“On-the-spot search at the scene revealed one AK47 assault rifle with serial number KO237016 with five empty shells also found at the scene. One locally manufactured single-barreled gun and one spare BB cartridge also retrieved”, he added.

Richard Abayeta Abugre
Richard Abayeta Abugre

News ReporterPage: RichardAbayetaAbugre

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
I never ever hit my 'man-hating', 'manipulative' ex-wife – Ras Mubarak reveals
12.03.2021 | Social News
Gays, lesbians in orphanages, I sacked one away — Owner of GMI Orphanage shares chilling story
12.03.2021 | Social News
Mother of JHS graduate who ‘committed suicide’ in trauma
12.03.2021 | Social News
Don't rush into marriage — Reverend Minister cautions youth
11.03.2021 | Social News
'We need a law to criminalize homosexuality in Ghana' – Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyo
11.03.2021 | Social News
Ahanta West residents complain over too many terror mad people on streets
11.03.2021 | Social News
Two armed robbers killed, one escape
11.03.2021 | Social News
Sue families of jailed Takoradi kidnappers – Effah Darteh to Families of kidnapped, murdered girls
11.03.2021 | Social News
Budget: Borrow more to deal with effect of COVID – Joe Jackson to Govt
11.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

I never ever hit my 'man-hating', 'manipulative' ex-wife – R...
15 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo sends romantic words to his wife who clocks 70yea...
15 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line