Western North: Kinross Chirano Gold Mines headlines Inter-District JHS Quiz competition

Kinross Chirano Gold Mines will headline the 2021 annual second annual edition of the Western North Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition aimed at education among the Municipal and District Assemblies at the basic level is slated to take place on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Bibiani in the Bibiani-Anhwianso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The occasion which is under the distinguished Patronage of HRH OgyeahohoYaw Gyebi II, President of the National and Western North Regional House of Chiefs is sponsored by Kinross Chirano Gold Mines Ltd and supported Westfield and Engineers and Planners.

Other supporters include the Office of the Members of Parliament for Aowin, Bibiani-Anhwianso-Bekwai, Suaman, and Àkontombra constituencies as well as the Office of the Bibiani-Anhwianso-Bekwai Municipal Assembly.

The Chairpersons for the occasion are Hon. Alfred Amoah, the Municipal Chief Executive of Bibiani-Anhwianso-Bekwai Municipal and Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwianso-Bekwai constituency.

Other key dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Managing Director for Kinross Chirano Gold Mines, and some Members of Parliament in the region as well as HRH Obrempong Hima Dekyi IXV, Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area, and Executive Chairman of the Organising and Planning Committee.

Nine (9) Junior High Schools representing their respective Municipalities and Districts are to participate in this year’s event, namely, Bibiani-Anhwianso-Bekwai, Suaman, Aowin, Àkontombra, Sefwi Wiawso, Bodi, Juaboso, Bia East and Bia West (Defending Champions),

HRH Obrempong Hima Dekyi IXV and Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area who is also the Executive Chairman for the organising and planning com in a release issued and signed on Thursday 11 March 2021, hinted that the contestants will be quizzed on issues relating to the pre and post Independence era of Ghana, STEM, history, natural resource and environment, critical thinking, chieftaincy and tradition with much emphasis of the Western North region, sports and current affairs.

Obrempong Hima called for collective partnership among the various stakeholders in the educational sectors to help promote and enhance quality education in both weatern and western north regions.

He called on the participating schools to focus on the ultimate in other to achieve their respective goals and expressed the optimism of witnessing a healthy contest which is aimed at promoting education among the participating Municipal and District Assemblies.

Schools were urged to observe all the safety protocol measures before, during and after the programme.