ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.03.2021 Health

Ignore fake news about vaccine and get vaccinated – MP urges constituents

Ignore fake news about vaccine and get vaccinated – MP urges constituents
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso has urged the people in the area to ignore all the misinformation and fake news circulating on social media about the covid-19 vaccine.

He said the development and deployment of the vaccine were to build the immune system of people to fight the coronavirus and not to cause any harm as were being peddled on various social media platforms to mislead the people.

“There have been a whole lot of fake news particularly on social media, but if you interrogate and analyse the issues, you will realise that such information is just to mislead the public”, he stated.

Dr Nyarko was speaking to the Ghana News Agency after receiving his jab of the covid-19 vaccine at the Apatrapa Health Centre, near Kumasi.

He said the vaccination was a protection against the disease, and it was important for everyone in Ghana to get vaccinated to enable the country win the war against the COVID-19 disease and put the country back on an even economic and social keel.

Dr Nyarko said government would not import any harmful vaccine that would be injurious to the lives of the people it governed.

He said the vaccines met the Food and Drugs Authority's rigorous scientific standards for safety and effectiveness.

The MP pointed out that some naysayers had sought to heighten fears and downplayed the incredible efforts and strides being made by the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

He called on the people of Kwadaso, Asanteman and the country as a whole to come out in their numbers and get themselves vaccinated when they were called to do so.

—GNA

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
Modern Ghana Links
COVID-19: Over 300,000 Ghanaians vaccinated so far — GHS
10.03.2021 | Health
Agency for Health and Food Security leads discussion on eradication of Non-Communicable Diseases
10.03.2021 | Health
Coronavirus: 3,656 health personnel infected, 14 have died - GHS
10.03.2021 | Health
Feeling a bit unwell after Covid vaccine normal — Doctor
10.03.2021 | Health
Health Ministry partners Zoompak to properly dispose of medical waste in Ashanti Region
10.03.2021 | Health
Ghana facing procurement challenges with COVID-19 vaccine – Health Minister laments
10.03.2021 | Health
Bono Region: Nsoatre Health Centre cries for help
09.03.2021 | Health
FDA warns against online sale of COVID-19 vaccines
09.03.2021 | Health
Don’t buy COVID-19 vaccines online – FDA warns
09.03.2021 | Health
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Dismissed military officer, three others grabbed for robbery...
2 hours ago

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu appointed ‘caretaker Finance Minister’
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line