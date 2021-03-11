Ignore fake news about vaccine and get vaccinated – MP urges constituents

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso has urged the people in the area to ignore all the misinformation and fake news circulating on social media about the covid-19 vaccine.

He said the development and deployment of the vaccine were to build the immune system of people to fight the coronavirus and not to cause any harm as were being peddled on various social media platforms to mislead the people.

“There have been a whole lot of fake news particularly on social media, but if you interrogate and analyse the issues, you will realise that such information is just to mislead the public”, he stated.

Dr Nyarko was speaking to the Ghana News Agency after receiving his jab of the covid-19 vaccine at the Apatrapa Health Centre, near Kumasi.

He said the vaccination was a protection against the disease, and it was important for everyone in Ghana to get vaccinated to enable the country win the war against the COVID-19 disease and put the country back on an even economic and social keel.

Dr Nyarko said government would not import any harmful vaccine that would be injurious to the lives of the people it governed.

He said the vaccines met the Food and Drugs Authority's rigorous scientific standards for safety and effectiveness.

The MP pointed out that some naysayers had sought to heighten fears and downplayed the incredible efforts and strides being made by the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

He called on the people of Kwadaso, Asanteman and the country as a whole to come out in their numbers and get themselves vaccinated when they were called to do so.

—GNA