Odeefo Oteng Korankye Educational Fund: Beneficiary student gets admission to UG, another student of Berekuso ‘A’ JHS scores Aggregate 9 in 2020 BECE

The Oteng Korankye Education Fund has announced that its quest to help students in Berekuso and its satellites communities to excel in education has yielded results as a beneficiary of the fund, Radayah Danso has been admitted to the University of Ghana to study Political Science.

Radayah Danso, passed her BECE with a grade of 20 and had an admission to Accra High School to further her education. Through the support of the Oteng Korankye Education Fund, she scored grade 12 in her final exams. She was presented with a laptop computer to aid in her studies.

This was made known at a short ceremony in Berekuso to grant scholarships totalling over Ghc22,000 to 18 brilliant students who excelled in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Berekuso and its satellites Communities. The gesture is to help sponsor their education at the secondary level.

It was also revealed at the ceremony that, for the first time in the history of Berekuso ‘A’ JHS, a student scored aggregate 9 in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Owusu Hafiz Boateng excelled in the just ended BECE and has gotten admission to the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (Legon PRESEC)

The beneficiary students who were granted the scholarship are, Avagah Charity, Enock Yeboah, David Mwinibalur, Agyekumwaa Beatrice, Osae Keziah Brown, Kwei Jacob, Genfi Kwabena Antwi, Owusu Hafiz Boateng and Amoafo Darline Konadu.

Others included Evans Aryeh, Eric Sowah Anyetei, Hotto Beatrice, Appiah Theophilus Opoku, Seidu Baba Khadjah, Akuffo Jonathan Agyiri, Darko Kaa Perpetual, Amoah Emmanuel and Ofori Celestina Addobea.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme were made up of 11 males and 7 females. Each beneficiary was presented with Seven hundred and fifty Ghana Cedis (GHȼ750.00) as pocket money as they get ready for school in the coming days. Other things presented to them included trunks, electric iron, mattress, pillows, blankets and stationeries.

The Headmaster of Berekuso ‘A’ JHS, Richard Adom was also acknowledged for his commitment and leadership that ensured the remarkable of the school in the 2020 BECE. He was presented with a table-top refrigerator.

The Founder of Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II Educational Fund and Chief of Berekuso, Odeefoo Oteng Korankye II, said supporting school going children in the community with the requisite study materials and other financial assistance, would not only be able to equip themselves but would also be able to have direction in life and also become responsible citizens to support national development.

He said the fund is set to motivate students in Berekuso and its satellite communities to study and hard. He added the fund also aims to augment the policy of Free SHS introduced by President Akufo-Addo.

“There is the need to support Free SHS so that every child can have access to quality education. This fund will support any student that decides to excel in his or her education”, he said.

Odeefour Oteng Korankye appealed to the beneficiaries to justify the investment made in their education by studying hard to attain good results.

The Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Odeefour Oteng Korankye II Educational Fund, Mrs Rebecca Awuah, also announced that the Odeefour Oteng Korankye II Educational Fund has is also offering a scholarship opportunity to 10 students from Berekuso and its surrounding towns to the Design and Technology Institute in Accra.

She said the one year full scholarship aims to support the training of students in fabrication, manufacturing and welding.

She urged students to take advantage of the program and make good use of it.

Owusu Hafiz Boateng who was adjudged the overall best student in the just ended BECE the fund was grateful to the Odeefoo Oteng Korankye for the support. He was grateful to the teachers of the school for their time and training ahead of the examination. He assured that he will study hard to get admission to the university.