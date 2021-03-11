ModernGhanalogo

11.03.2021

Breaking News: Akufo-Addo orders NLA boss to proceed on retirement; fires deputy

Mr. Kofi Osei AmeyawMr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw
President Akufo-Addo has ordered the embattled Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Mr. Kofi Osei Ameyaw to proceed on retirement.

This was contained in a letter from the Office of the President dated Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

But Mr. Osei Ameyaw’s Deputy, Yaw Amoakohene Baafi has been relieved of his post.

The letter to Mr. Ameyaw reads: “ Upon reaching the compulsory retirement age of sixty years on 20th February 2020, the President of the Republic, by a letter under my hand dated September 3, 2020, granted you a one-year contract of service as Director-General of the National Lottery Authority. The one-year contract lapsed on 20th February 2021, and therefore you are retired on that date”.

The President further asked him to hand over to the Finance Director of the Authority, Mr. Ernest Mortey.

“Accordingly you are directed to hand over to Mr. Ernest Mortey, the Finance Director of the Authority who shall act as the Director-General of the Authority pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General. You are further directed to proceed to collect any terminal benefits or facilities due you under the relevant law.”

The letter addressed to Mr. Yaw Amoakohene Baafi also stated that: “Due to the re-organisation of the Authority, I am to inform you that the President has terminated your appointment with immediate effect. You are directed to proceed to collect your terminal benefits in lieu of notice”.

Both letters were signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.

---citinewsroom

body-container-line