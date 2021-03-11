VIDEO: Koku Anyidoho threatens to walk out of Starr FM's studio after host asked question about his wife

Suspended Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho almost walked out of Starr Fm’s personality show in a bad temper on Wednesday.

The maverick politician didn’t take it lightly when host, Nana Aba Anamoah in her maiden interview on the show asked him whether he wished his wife on International Women’s Day.

The former Deputy Secretary of the NDC, glared at the host, incensed, and threatened to walk out of the studio.

But Nana Aba Anamoah timeously saved the situation when he offered a quick apology to Anyidoho to calm him down.

When the dust settled, an enraged Anyidoho warned the host not to weave personal issues into what he described as a very healthy conversation being held the night.

Watch video below: