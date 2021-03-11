ModernGhanalogo

Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
11.03.2021

Deputy YEA boss arrested for allegedly beating girlfriend to death

The deceased, Elizabeth Yesutor AkpaluThe deceased, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu
A deputy director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region, Mr Philip Caesar Kumah, has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death.

The suspect was arrested by the Ave-Dapka police.

He was later moved to the Volta Regional Headquarters in Ho, where he is in custody while further investigations are ongoing.

According to the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Oduro Kwateng, the victim, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, complained about being physically assaulted by the suspect to her friends.

She, however, did not heed their advice to report the abuses to the police.

Ms Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, a level-300 student of the E.P. University College, Ho, died at the Ho teaching Hospital, where she was admitted on Monday, 8 March 2021.

She complained of chest pains, headache and general body weakness after one of the abusive bouts she suffered at the hands of her lover.

Her remains have been sent to the mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

---classfm

