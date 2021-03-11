ModernGhanalogo

11.03.2021 Social News

N/R: Tamale COVID-19 treatment centre workers threaten strike over non-payment of allowances

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Frontline health workers at the Tamale Covid-19 treatment centre have threatened to lay down their tools by Friday March 12 over government’s failure to pay them the 50 percent basic salary allowance which has been in arrears since last year.

In a statement sighted by Citi News, they highlighted some other concerns including the non payment of insurance packages of frontline health workers who have contracted the virus in the line of duty.

According to Citinews sources, at least, ten staff at the Tamale treatment center have contracted the virus and recovered. This they say is discouraging them from giving off their best.

“No member of the team has received any insurance package promised to frontline health workers when they got infected by covid-19 in line of duty. These issues have demotivated almost all members of the team and also has brought down morale at the holding, isolation and treatment centers for covid-19 in TTH.”

The statement further touched on the ongoing vaccination exercise at the epicenter districts. The aggrieved workers expressed disappointment at their exclusion in the exercise. According to them, frontline health workers at the various treatment centres should have also been given priority in the ongoing vaccination exercise.

“Non health workers are receiving the covid-19 vaccines while we the frontline health workers here in Tamale Teaching Hospital have no access to the vaccine.”

They are thus appealing to authorities to address their concerns as soon as possible. But in the meantime, they have served notice of withdrawing their services starting Friday March 12.

---citinewsroom

