ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
11.03.2021 Social News

Public Services Workers’ Union calls for clarity on base pay negotiations ahead of budget reading

Public Services Workers’ Union calls for clarity on base pay negotiations ahead of budget reading
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Public Services Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress wants government to ensure that base pay negotiations factor into the 2021 budget.

The union, which has expressed its disappointment over the government's inability to agree on the 2021 base pay, had called for the engagement on their salary negotiations for the year 2021 before the budget statement on Friday.

The National Tripartite Committee is yet to agree on a minimum wage for workers and this is of concern to the union.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, will be reading the government's financial policy statement for the year tomorrow.

The General Secretary of the Public Services Workers’ Union, Bernard Adjei warned that the government should prepare for consequences if it fails to include the 2021 Base Pay in the 2021 Budget.

He complained to Citi News that there has been a lack of clarity in the matter ahead of the budget statement.

“Government would want to answer to how they will take care of it if later there is a decision on what the base pay should be because definitely, whatever the agreement will be at the end of the day, depending on its financial implications, it has to be catered for.”

“We've still not heard [from] the Public Service Joint Negotiating Committee where some of these issues are discussed.”

“So as to how the government intends to take care of it [we don't know]. Otherwise, what workers or the public services workers union members are saying is that they would want their salaries negotiated for the year 2021,” Mr. Adjei said.

In an earlier statement, the union had urged the government to expedite action on the concerns being raised.

“Further hope that the Government of Ghana, being the major employer would expedite action on these matters before the presentation of the National Budget Statement in order to maintain the relative harmonious industrial atmosphere in the country.”

---citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Ghana remains a ‘highly flawed democracy’ whose dividends is captured by politicians and cronies – Prof. Gyimah-Boadi
11.03.2021 | Social News
N/R: Tamale COVID-19 treatment centre workers threaten strike over non-payment of allowances
11.03.2021 | Social News
Apam beach disaster: Burial service for drowned teens next week
11.03.2021 | Social News
Election petition: NDC had no case from the beginning – Prof. Gyimah-Boadi
11.03.2021 | Social News
E/R: Two pub owners fined for “strip night”; Court orders 6months closure
10.03.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo's government position on LGBT cosmetic – Western region network of churches
10.03.2021 | Social News
Court convicts man for improper disposal of faeces
10.03.2021 | Social News
Peasant farmers rubbish claim that agroecology cannot feed Africa growing population
10.03.2021 | Social News
Domelevo is a victim of well-orchestrated actions by individuals in gov't — Prof. Gyimah-Boadi
10.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Deputy YEA boss arrested for allegedly beating girlfriend to...
25 minutes ago

Rejoice, celebrate traitor Allotey Jacobs' exit; he’s a syco...
26 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line