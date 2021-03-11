DistinSA charges gov’t to adopt use of legal authority to build Ghana’s economy

The Distinguished Scholars of Africa (DistinSA) are advocating for government to adopt the use of 'legal authority’ to build the economy of Ghana to phase out poverty.

The group led by President Dr. Nana Kofi Oppong on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, launched a new book in Accra titled ‘Authority’.

The book introduces legal authority as the fifth, but the most important and newest factor of production in economics compared to the already existing four namely; capital, labour, management, and natural resources.

According to Dr. Nana Kofi Oppong, the existing four have been sold to Ghana and other countries as an effective way to building an economy by the powerful countries from the West when in fact the truth is the opposite.

Giving an insight into the new book, the distinguished scholar noted that the misconception on how countries may build their economy has become an obstacle to economic progress, leaving sadly countries endowed with precious resources to wallow in poverty.

Speaking on the sidelines of the book launch, Dr. Nana Kofi Oppong stressed that it is time Ghana, and the rest of Africa realised how great they are and make use of legal authority to foster development without depending on the west.

He wants the adoption of legal authority which is at the same time the technical authority, the intellectual authority, and the combined capacities of the mind to work harmoniously, and creatively into the future in a way that is environmentally friendly that does away with scarcity, poverty and enables the economy to grow at our own pace.

“Political authority is one aspect of authority. It is not enough. It is just one aspect. There is also technical authority which is scientific, technological, legal, cultural, and artistic.

“We need to merge all these authorities for one purpose which is the welfare of Ghanaians, the welfare of Africans. And when we do that, we will be able to remove the obstacles and the things that cause problems; the poverty, the ignorance, the lack of competence, and so on and so forth so that we have an economy not based on our weakness but on our greatness,” Dr. Nana Kofi Oppong told journalists on the sidelines of the launch.

Adding his voice to the call on the Ghana government and that of other African countries, Dr. Bernard Tetteh-Dumanya who is a member of DistinSA emphasized that it is time to change the narrative on exporting natural resources to merit money borrowing.

He insists that leaders must take the bold step to make use of legal authority to decide on what happens to resources from the country.

“It is not only we give it [the country's cocoa] to the Netherlands and UK and people and now go and borrow money. That is the lazy way of doing things. So what we are trying to say is that our natural resources which are part of the factors of production can be harnessed and improved upon if we have the ideas and the intellectual capacity to do so.

“It is not enough to say I’m a President but it is important also to say that look, this is what I have, the four factors of production and this is what I’m going to use it for in other to create competitive advantage in the global scene,” Dr. Bernard Tetteh-Dumanya told Modernghana News.

On his part as a special guest speaker, former independent candidate for Ghana's presidential elections in the 2013 and 2016 general elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah provided backing for the idea conceived by the Distinguished Scholars of Africa President.

He said he has long believed that relying on economic indicators provided by people in the west is not the way to go to develop the Ghanaian economy.

He believes once there is an economic and social reconstruction motivated by the adoption of legal authority, the politics will be straightened up for the right things to be done so the country can enjoy desired development that will be felt by the citizenry.