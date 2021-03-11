ModernGhanalogo

11.03.2021

Russia, China to jointly build lunar research station

By RFI
Russia and China have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up an international lunar research station, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said. 

In a press release, CNSA said it would work with the Russian space agency Roscosmos and "adhere to the principle of co-consultation, joint construction, and shared benefits, facilitate extensive cooperation in the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS)." 

The base will be "open to all interested countries and international partners, strengthen scientific research exchanges, and promote humanity's exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purpose."

According to CNSA, the ILRS will be a comprehensive scientific experiment base. It will have "the capability of long-term autonomous operation, built on the lunar surface and/or on the lunar orbit that will carry out multi-disciplinary and multi-objective scientific research activities such as the lunar exploration and utilisation, lunar-based observation, basic scientific experiment and technical verification."

The memorandum was signed by Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin and Zhang Kejian, CNSA administrator, during a meeting by video conference, it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, China and France reaffirmed their commitment to working together in the field of space exploration.

The president of the French space agency (CNES) Jean-Yves Le Gall held a videoconference meeting with CNSA administrator Zhang Kejian during which the two reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining and strengthening the France-China space cooperation.
