Tolon MP fulfills campaign promise, as he launches "Soya-LanaEducational Fund"

Member of Parliament MP for Tolon Constituency, Alhaji Habib Iddris, who doubles as Deputy Majority Chief Whip in Ghana's parliament has launched Education Fund to support students in the area to attain high academic levels.

The ceremony was held in Tolon, on March 8, 2021.

It will be recalled that in February last year, Alhaji Habib made a promise to create a platform to empower the youth in the area through education fund, if voted, when he was addressing party supporters at the constituency office to file his nomination form to constest for the seat.

“You will see a lot of students in this constituency hanging around, they cannot go to school, and I have made a point that if I am elected as parliamentary candidate and subsequent Member of Parliament for this constituency, I will launch an educational fun. This is going to be an educational fund that will cater for all needs of students in this constituency”, he assured the people last year.

According to the deputy majority chief whip, his ideas are in sync with the thoughts of HE Nana Akufu -Addo, with respect to Free Senior High School policy.

"I promised an educational trust fund to complement the beautiful policy in the course of my campaign", he wrote today after the event on his Facebook page.

"As such, I successfully launched the Soya- Lana Educational Endowment/ Trust Fund (the first of its kind in the constituency) at a ceremony in Tolon today", he added.

The MP indicated that 50% of total school fees for male, 100% of fees for female and 100% of fees for the disable who get admission into any tertiary institution to further his education.

Alhaji Habib Iddris however used the opportunity to make a donation of twenty (20) motorbikes for onward distribution to all departments at the assembly.

"Additionally, I took the opportunity to donate 20 motorcycles to be distributed amongst all departmens in the district to assist in the discharge of their duties", he stated.

"I further donated 50 anti- venom snake supplements to the District Health Service. A photocopy machine, printer and desktop computers for the secretariat of the District Police service", Soya-Lana, as he is affectionately called concluded.