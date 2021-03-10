Webster University Introduces New Master of Arts in Human Resources Management

Since its opening in Accra in 2013, Webster University’s Ghana campus has offered two Master’s degree options - the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Arts in International Relations (MAIR). This year, the American university will add to its selection a new Master of Arts in Human Resources Management (HRM) degree program set to launch in March 2021. This program is offered by Webster’s George Herbert Walker School of Business & Technology based in St Louis, USA and accredited by the US Higher Learning Commission (HLC), the US Accreditation Council of Business Schools and Programmes (ACBSP) and the National Accreditation Board of Ghana (NAB)

The HRM program focuses on maximizing the importance of the human element in organizations through an extensive view of the social, behavioral sciences, and management theories relating to the general work-life dynamics. Students will better understand the intricacies of managing people at the workplace and be equipped to develop solutions to the management problems that confront both individuals and organizations daily.

The university’s personalized approach to higher education and unique course design allows students to complete their degrees in roughly 16 -18 months. Current students and alumni have found great value in earning an American degree and have truly benefitted from the overall global educational experience Webster University offers. Similar to all other graduate courses offered at Webster, this program will be taught by professors with international instructive experience and practitioners who have worked for multinational companies and organizations, bringing to the classroom a wealth of knowledge and expertise in their respective fields.

The program provides comprehensive coverage of the major HR responsibilities, addressing both operational and strategic aspects of the field, and is fully recognized by the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM). This is an amazing opportunity for professionals at all levels to learn from practiced academics and scale their job skills.

“As a university, we always seek to offer high-quality programs that meet both regional and global needs. The field of HR is an evolving one and career prospects are not only available but growing as the world of work is constantly changing. Webster provides a truly international curriculum and has faculty from all corners of the globe teaching our students which helps foster cross-cultural dialogue and understanding. We are excited for this new addition for which we are seeing great interest and we look forward to receiving our first cohort of students in March 2021”, says Campus Director, Christa Sanders.

Graduate students enrolled in this program are exposed to study abroad and internship opportunities within Webster's global network of campuses (including the main campus in St. Louis, USA). This includes a 1-week trip to the university’s Geneva campus with networking events at various multinational companies. Students also have the chance to participate in graduation activities at the St Louis-US campus followed by a week of Executive Meet-and-Greet sessions with HR department heads at multinational institutions.

Webster University’s graduate classes are scheduled for 1 to 2 weekday evenings to suit working professionals, and is currently following a hybrid instructional model that combines face-to-face (physical or Zoom classes) and blended learning, during this season of social distancing.

For the first cohort of 8 students who join this graduate program, the university is giving a guaranteed 30% off tuition fees! Prospective students are welcome to contact Webster Ghana’s Admissions Office on 054 012 0849/054 012 0869 or visit the modern campus conveniently located at East Legon, for further details on this new and exciting program addition and to apply. The next intake into this program will be in May 2021, and applications are being accepted now.