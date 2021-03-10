Bawumia visits, commiserates with Kweku Baako over demise of his mother

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday paid a visit to veteran journalist Abdul-Malik Kweku Baako and his family, to commiserate with them over the passing of their mother of the veteran journalist.

The mother of the veteran journalist, Madam Gloria Aba Addison, died on Saturday, March 6, at the Ghana Maritime Hospital.

Expressing his condolences and that of the President, Vice President Bawumia assured Mr. Baako of the government's support in this trying moment.

Dr. Bawumia noted that although Madam Addison was advanced in age, her demise was a sad one since the vacuum create could not be filled by anyone.

The news about the demise of Madam Gloria Aba Addison was broken by Gordon Asare-Bediako, one of the 'Sons' of the ace media practitioner on his Facebook timeline on March 6, 2021.

The Vice President was accompanied by a few officials from the Presidency.

---GNA